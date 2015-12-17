Belgium's Galapagos signs $2 bln deal with US group Gilead

BRUSSELS Dec 17 Belgian biotech company
Galapagos has signed a development deal for drugs
targeting inflammatory diseases potentially worth more than $2
billion with U.S. group Gilead.
For the deal, which concerns experimental drug filgotinib,
Galapagos will receive a $725 million upfront payment and may
receive up $1.35 billion in payments if certain targets are met
as well as royalties once the drug enters the market.
The $725 million upfront payment is made up of a $300
million licence payment and a $425 million equity investment,
Galapagos said.
The capital investment will be made through the acquisition
of Galapagos shares at 58 euros each, a 20 percent premium to
the average closing price over the past 30 days, the group
added. After the transaction, Gilead will own a 15 percent
stake.
Filgotinib may start final clinical trials (Phase III) for
rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease in 2016, Galapagos
said.
