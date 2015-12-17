UPDATE 1-Belgium's Galapagos signs $2 bln deal with U.S. company Gilead

(Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)
BRUSSELS Dec 17 Belgium's Galapagos
has signed a deal potentially worth more than $2 billion with
U.S. firm Gilead to develop a drug targeting
inflammatory diseases, reviving a project abandoned by former
partner AbbVie.
Galapagos will receive a $725 million upfront payment for
the development of experimental drug filgotinib, made up of a
$300 million licence payment and a $425 million equity
investment, the Belgian company said.
Under the deal, Gilead will buy a 15 percent stake of
Galapagos at 58 euros per share, a 20 percent premium to the
average closing price over the past 30 days.
On top of the upfront payment, Galapagos may receive up to
$1.35 billion from Gilead if targets are met, as well as
royalties once the drug enters the market.
"In the hands of Gilead, filgotinib has found a strong
partner," said KBC analyst Jan De Kerpel. "The deal should also
remove doubts investors had on the reason why AbbVie didn't lift
the option."
Galapagos shares rose as much as 15 percent to a record
60.55 euros early on Thursday.
In September, AbbVie scrapped a development deal with
Galapagos for filgotinib, a new class of medicine that blocks an
inflammation-causing enzyme known as JAK1, in favour of its own
project instead.
Founded in 1999, Galapagos has several experimental drugs in
clinical trials. Filgotinib is its most advanced candidate for
the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel
disease. Filgotinib may start final clinical trials (Phase III)
in 2016 pending regulatory approvals, Galapagos said.
Belgium has become an important hub for biotech firms,
partly because of its lenient tax treatment for international
research staff and patents.
Galapagos has other research alliances, with Morphosys
and Servier, as well as a development partnership for
cystic fibrosis with AbbVie.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Biju Dwarakanath
and David Clarke)