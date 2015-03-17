Galapagos ends long-running R&D partnership with Janssen

BRUSSELS, March 17 Belgian-Dutch biotech group
Galapagos said on Tuesday that it had terminated its
research alliance for inflammatory diseases with Janssen
Pharmaceutica which it had started in 2007.
The group, which gave no reason for the end of the
partnership, had developed 3 candidate drugs during its
cooperation with Janssen since 2007 and said it now owned the
rights to GLPG1690, a potential treatment for lung condition
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Galapagos said a phase I study showed that GLPG1690 was well
tolerated and it was preparing a phase II trial on its own to
further test the drug on patients with IPF.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)