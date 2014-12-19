BRIEF-Galapagos initiates first phase 1 study in cystic fibrosis

Dec 19 Galapagos NV :
* Galapagos initiates first phase 1 study in cystic fibrosis
and will receive milestone payment from Abbvie
* This achievement triggers a milestone payment of $10
million from Abbvie
* Aim of phase 1 study is to evaluate safety, tolerability
and pharmacokinetics of oral single and multiple ascending doses
of GLPG1837
* Eligible to receive up to $360 million in total additional
payments for developmental and regulatory milestones
* Topline results from this phase 1 study with GLPG1837 are
expected in second half of 2015
* Under terms of agreement, Abbvie made an upfront payment
of $45 million to Galapagos
* Upon successful completion by Galapagos of clinical
development through to completion of phase II, Abbvie will be
responsible for phase III, with financial contribution by
Galapagos
