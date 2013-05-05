HK's Galaxy Entertainment says to buy $419 mln Macau assets

HONG KONG May 5 Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd said on Sunday it would buy assets in Macau's Cotai from hotel operator and casino marketing firm Get Nice Holdings Ltd for HK$3.25 billion ($419 million).

The assets include properties and the right to use the trade mark Grand Waldo, Galaxy said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Sunday.

Gambling revenue in Macau, the world's biggest gaming destination, rose 13.2 percent in April year-on-year, buoyed by strong demand from wealthy Chinese customers.

Casinos such as Las Vegas Sands Corp, Galaxy Entertainment and Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd are developing attractions to appeal to a wider array of visitors.