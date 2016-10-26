UPDATE 1-Macau casino firm Galaxy's Q3 profit jumps on non-gaming strength

* Q3 net profit up 28 pct, at highest since Q3 of 2014
* Stock jumps as much as 3.8 pct to highest in 14 months
HONG KONG Oct 26 Macau casino operator Galaxy
Entertainment Group posted a 28 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit, as newer, family-friendly projects
helped draw in visitors to the Chinese territory.
Galaxy's results on Wednesday portend well for its rivals
such as Sands China and Wynn Macau who have
also launched projects designed to appeal more to non-gamers in
the world's biggest gambling hub after overall growth plummeted
in the past two years.
Galaxy and the five other listed casino operators in Macau
have been hit by sagging demand from high roller Chinese
gamblers due to a crackdown on corruption and slowing economic
growth in the mainland.
"We are encouraged by the continuing signs of market
stabilization, yet it remains too early to call the bottom of
market," the company said in a securities filing. "We would like
some more time before calling it a definitive trend."
The company reported a profit of HK$2.7 billion ($348.13
million) for the quarter ended in September, its highest in two
years. Revenue rose 5 percent to HK$12.9 billion.
Galaxy's shares jumped as much as 3.8 percent in afternoon
trade to HK$32.65, the highest since Aug. 18, 2015. That
compared to a 0.9 percent fall in the benchmark index.
The former Portuguese colony, now a special administrative
region belonging to China, is the only place in the country
where citizens are legally allowed to gamble.
Non-gaming has emerged as a bigger priority for the
operators in Macau as gaming revenues have declined, with
authorities aiming to wean the southern Chinese territory away
from the casino industry towards more family friendly
activities.
"The Macau market is clearly transitioning to a mass market
focused environment," Galaxy said, adding that a growing middle
class in China is seeking a more holistic tourism and travel
experience. Galaxy opened its Broadway casino and resort
extension in May last year.
Recent multi-billion dollar casino openings by Sands China
and Wynn Macau are also slowly helping a recovery in the VIP
customer segment where visitor numbers had dwindled since the
start of 2014 when the government began a campaign against a
display of wealth by public officials.
Galaxy, owned by Hong Kong tycoon Lui Che Woo, has the
biggest land plot on Macau's Las Vegas style Cotai strip where
the $4 billion Wynn Palace and $3 billion Parisian property
opened in the third quarter.
Galaxy still has around half of its land area to build out
on Cotai and has said it will expand non-gaming facilities in
the neighbouring island of Hengqin.
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
