Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment says Q3 EBIDTA grows 46 pct

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
HONG KONG Oct 25 Macau casino Galaxy Entertainment posted a 46 p ercent year-on-year increase in EBITDA in the third quarter, its 16th consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth, boo sted by modest demand from super-rich Chinese gamblers.
Galaxy, a $ 13 billion casino firm by market capitalisation, said third quarter EBITDA was HK$2.6 billion ($335.48 million)compared with HK$1.8 billion a year earlier. This was compared to forecasts of HK$2.4 billion according to 5 analysts polled by Reuters.
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.