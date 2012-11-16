版本:
2012年 11月 16日

Dell buying Gale Technologies, forming enterprise unit

NEW YORK Nov 16 Dell Inc agreed to buy privately held Gale Technologies and said on Friday that it would form a new business unit specializing in delivering technology to enterprise customers.

Dell said it would keep the employees of Gale, a Santa Clara, California-based infrastructure automation software company, and invest in additional engineering and sales capability to help grow the business. It did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Its new enterprise division will be headed by general manager Dario Zamarian, the company said.

