2014年 1月 14日

BRIEF-Galena up 4.3 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Jan 14 Galena Biopharma Inc : * Shares up 4.3 percent in premarket trading, in partnership with Dr.Reddy's

Laboratories Ltd for neuvax
