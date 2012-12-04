版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 4日 星期二 21:00 BJT

BRIEF-Galena Biopharma jumps in premarket on marketing deal with Teva Pharma

NEW YORK Dec 4 Galena Biopharma Inc : * Up 13.7 percent to $2.32 in premarket on marketing deal with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

