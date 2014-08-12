版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 12日 星期二 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-Galenica opens up 3.7 pct after plan to list units

Aug 12 Galenica AG : * Shares open 3.7 percent higher after disclosing plan to list units separately
