Galenica shares leap after U.S. approval for anaemia drug

ZURICH, July 26 Shares in Swiss healthcare
company Galenica climbed by more than 8 percent after
it announced on Friday that U.S. healthcare regulators had
approved its iron deficiency treatment Injectafer.
Galenica said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had
given the nod to Injectafer for the treatment of Iron Deficiency
Anaemia (IDA) in adults who have had an unsatisfactory response
to oral iron treatments.
IDA occurs when the body lacks sufficient iron for normal
production of red blood cells and can cause tiredness, shortness
of breath and a pale complexion. An estimated 7.5 million people
suffer from the condition in the United States, Galenica said.
Vontobel analyst Carla Baenziger said she was surprised the
drug had been given full approval and upgraded her rating on the
stock to "hold" from "reduce", with a new target price of 583
Swiss francs.
Shares in the company were trading up 8.2 percent by 0818
GMT, compared with a flat European healthcare sector index
.
Galenica's U.S. partner, Luitpold Pharmaceuticals Inc, will
launch the drug immediately. The drug, branded as Ferinject in
the United States, will be manufactured in Columbus, Ohio.
