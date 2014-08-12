版本:
BRIEF-Galenica H1 net sales totalled CHF 1.66 billion (+0.8%)

Aug 12 Galenica AG : * Says consolidated net sales in H1 of 2014 totalled CHF 1,661.5 million

(+0.8%) * Says H1 net profit increased by 7.9% to CHF 149.6 million before minority

interests and by 6.1% to CHF 134.7 million after minority interest * Says H1 EBIT CHF 189.0 million, up 3.9 % * Says H1 EBITDA of CHF 227.5 million, up 3.8 percent * Source text - bit.ly/1sQ0V4H * Further company coverage
