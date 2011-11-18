Goldman executives face depositions in Gupta case

* Four Goldman employees could be interviewed under oath
* Ex-Goldman director Gupta faces insider trading charges
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 18 At least two Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) executives face potential interviews under
oath in the top U.S. market regulator's civil insider trading
case against a former director of the firm, Rajat Gupta, a
court heard on Friday.
The names of president and chief operating officer Gary
Cohn and David Loeb, a managing director, came up at oral
arguments in Manhattan federal court over whether or not
depositions should be taken until a criminal case against Gupta
is completed.
A Goldman Sachs spokesman, David Wells, declined to
comment.
Neither the influential Wall Street bank nor the executives
have been accused of any wrongdoing. At Friday's hearing, Judge
Jed Rakoff mentioned Cohn by name and Gupta's lawyer mentioned
Loeb as being on either the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission or the defendant's list of people who could be
deposed.
Gupta, 62, who sat on the boards of some of America's most
prestigious companies, was arrested and criminally and civilly
charged on Oct. 26 for leaking Goldman boardroom secrets to his
friend Raj Rajaratnam, the central figure in a broad U.S.
crackdown on insider trading at hedge funds.
A former director of Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble Co
(PG.N) and former global head of the McKinsey & Co consultancy,
Gupta is the most prominent executive to face insider-trading
charges since Rajaratnam was arrested in October 2009.
Gupta has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his lawyer,
Gary Naftalis, says the allegations are based on circumstantial
evidence and his client did nothing wrong.
Rajaratnam was convicted at trial in May and sentenced last
month to 11 years imprisonment, the longest term recorded for
insider trading. Goldman Sachs chief executive officer Lloyd
Blankfein testified as a government witness at Rajaratnam's
trial.
Rajaratnam is also a defendant in the SEC case against
Gupta.
The judge has scheduled April 9 next year for the start of
Gupta's criminal trial and Oct. 1 for the civil trial.
Typically, when there are parallel cases, the SEC matter is
suspended until the criminal case ends.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's office asked
the judge to suspend depositions until the criminal case is
resolved. At Friday's hearing, Rakoff did not immediately rule
but said he would do so by Nov. 29.
Rakoff said three lists of people who could potentially be
deposed in the SEC case would be made public on Monday.
Lawyers and the judge made reference to four employees of
Goldman Sachs and four former employees of Galleon hedge fund,
without identifying them, as potential witnesses. Galleon,
which had $7 billion under management at its peak, was wound
down after Rajaratnam's arrest.
The cases are SEC v Gupta and Rajaratnam, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-07566 and
USA v Rajat Gupta No. 11-907 in the same court.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; editing by Andre Grenon)