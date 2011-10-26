Ex-Goldman director Gupta arrested in Galleon case

NEW YORK Oct 26 Rajat Gupta, a former Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) director and former global head of
McKinsey & Co, was in FBI custody on Wednesday on criminal
charges related to his hedge fund manager friend Raj
Rajaratnam, the central figure in a U.S. crackdown on insider
trading.
An FBI spokesman said Gupta, 62, surrendered to agents at
his home in Connecticut and he was driven to the New York FBI
office, where he was placed under formal arrest at 8.15 a.m.
EDT (1215 GMT).
Gupta is expected to appear in court later in the day on
charges related to the Rajaratnam insider trading case, the
spokesman said. Prosecutors said at Rajaratnam's trial that in
2008 Gupta leaked information about Goldman that he learned
from the bank's board meetings.
Rajaratnam was convicted in May by a New York federal jury
after a two-month-long trial. On Oct. 13, a judge sentenced him
to 11 years in prison, the longest recorded for insider
trading.
(Reporting by Basil Katz, Grant McCool and Jonathan Stempel in
New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)