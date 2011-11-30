Goldman CEO can testify in insider case - judge

* Insider trading case of ex-Goldman director Rajat Gupta
* CEO Blankfein, six others could give pretrial testimony
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein may be asked to testify
in a market regulator's insider-trading case against a former
director of the Wall Street bank, a judge ruled.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused
Rajat Gupta, a former board member at Goldman and Procter &
Gamble , of giving inside tips about the two companies to
his friend Raj Rajaratnam in 2008 and 2009.
Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group hedge fund, was
convicted of 11 criminal counts in May. Blankfein testified for
the prosecution at that trial.
Gupta denies the charges in the SEC's civil lawsuit. He
also is contesting criminal insider-trading charges brought by
the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff identified Blankfein and six
others, including some former Galleon traders, as people who
could be interviewed under oath in the SEC case. The written
order was dated Tuesday.
Goldman Sachs spokesman David Wells declined to comment.
Gupta's lawyer, Gary Naftalis, had told the judge he wanted
to depose Blankfein and other Goldman executives.
The judge has scheduled start dates of April 9 for Gupta's
criminal trial and Oct. 1 for the civil trial. Rajaratnam is
also a defendant in the SEC case against Gupta.
Typically, when there are parallel cases by the SEC and the
Department of Justice, the regulator's case is suspended until
the end of the criminal trial.
However, Rakoff's order said there was "sufficient time
after the completion of the criminal case to complete all
discovery while at the same time assuring that the parallel
civil case will go forward to trial promptly."
The cases are SEC v Gupta and Rajaratnam, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 11-07566, and
USA v Rajat Gupta, No. 11-907, in the same court.