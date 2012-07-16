Insider trading witness an "extraordinary" cooperator - US

* Kumar to be sentenced Thursday, faces up to 25 years
* US praises Kumar for testimony against Rajaratnam, Gupta
* Kumar pleaded guilty to helping Rajaratnam
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, July 16 A disgraced former McKinsey &
Co partner whose testimony helped convict Wall Street giants Raj
Rajaratnam and Rajat Gupta on insider trading charges deserves
leniency at sentencing because his cooperation was exceptional,
federal prosecutors said
In a letter to Judge Denny Chin on Monday, Manhattan federal
prosecutors said that Anil Kumar's cooperation was "nothing
short of extraordinary."
Kumar, 53, is expected to be sentenced on Thursday in
Manhattan federal court. He is among a handful of people who,
after being charged criminally, chose to plead guilty and help
prosecutors and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in their
wide-ranging probe of illicit trading on Wall Street.
"From the first day of Kumar's cooperation through the
present, he's been one of the best and most important
cooperating witnesses that the (prosecutors) working on the
Rajaratnam investigation have worked with in securities fraud
cases," the letter said.
In the letter, prosecutors said Kumar was essential in
helping the government improve its case and convict Rajaratnam
and Gupta, "two of the most important securities fraud trials in
history."
They said Kumar's testimony at the successive trials of the
two men was particularly convincing because he had opted to turn
against one person who had been his friend for over 25 years,
and the other who had been his mentor at McKinsey.
Galleon-group hedge fund founder Rajaratnam is serving an
11-year prison term after being convicted last year.
Gupta, a former board member at Goldman Sachs who
headed elite business consultancy McKinsey & Co for nine years,
was convicted in June. He faces up to 25 years in prison when he
is sentenced in October.
Kumar's lawyer, Gregory Morvillo, declined comment on any
sentencing submission by Kumar's defense because it had not yet
been made public.
"We are very pleased that the United States Attorney's
Office thought so highly of Mr. Kumar's cooperation," Morvillo
said. "We think it is a very strong letter."
Kumar, as part of an agreement with prosecutors, pleaded
guilty in January 2010 to one count of conspiracy to commit
securities fraud and one count of securities fraud tied to
feeding Rajaratnam secret stock tips. The charges carry a
combined maximum of 25 years in prison.
Known as a "5K1" letter, Monday's filing is standard. The
letter tells the judge in the case whether the defendant
fulfilled the terms agreed to in his cooperation agreement with
prosecutors, and if so, how much assistance he provided and at
what personal cost.
It is then up to the judge to decide whether to credit the
assistance and give the defendant a break in his sentence.
In fact, as is common in these types of cases, Judge Chin
may opt to impose only a very light prison term on Kumar, or may
decide that no prison time at all is warranted. Kumar is free on
bail and lives in California.
Last month, Adam Smith, a former Galleon employee turned
government cooperator, was sentenced to two years probation by
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. Rakoff also oversaw
the Gupta trial.
The case is USA v. Anil Kumar, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 10-cr-00013.