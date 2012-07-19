Key cooperator in Galleon insider cases gets probation

* Anil Kumar gets 2 years probation, to forfeit $2.26 mln
* Prosecutors called defendant's cooperation extraordinary
* Kumar aided in convictions of Raj Rajaratnam, Rajat Gupta
July 19 A former McKinsey & Co partner whose
testimony helped convict Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam
and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc director Rajat Gupta
was sentenced on Thursday to two years probation.
Anil Kumar, the former McKinsey partner, was also ordered to
forfeit $2.26 million. His sentence was handed down by Judge
Denny Chin at a hearing in Manhattan federal court.
Kumar is among a handful of people who chose to plead guilty
and help prosecutors and the FBI in their wide-ranging probe of
illicit trading on Wall Street.
In a letter to Chin on Monday, prosecutors had called
Kumar's cooperation "nothing short of extraordinary."