UPDATE 1-Rajaratnam's insider-trading appeal set for Oct. 25

By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 7 A federal appeals court will
hear oral arguments on Oct. 25 in hedge fund founder Raj
Rajaratnam's bid to overturn his insider trading conviction on
grounds that the U.S. government improperly won permission to
record his phone conversations.
One-time billionaire Rajaratnam, 55, is serving an 11-year
prison sentence in what prosecutors called the biggest insider
trading case of a generation. Rajaratnam was the principal
defendant among dozens of money managers, traders, consultants
and lawyers caught up in a crackdown in the past four years of
Wall Street insiders illegally obtaining company secrets and
trading on the information.
A panel of three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York will allow prosecutors and Rajaratnam's
lawyers 15 minutes each to make their arguments, according to
the court's calendar. Usually, the panel does not issue a
decision until weeks or even months after oral arguments.
Rajaratnam was convicted in May 2011 in Manhattan federal
court on 14 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy, largely
based on the FBI's secret recordings of his conversations, which
were played to the jury.
Wiretaps historically have been used in investigations of
organized crime groups and drug trafficking. Their use in a
white-collar crime probe was seen as a significant expansion by
the government.
Rajaratnam lost a bid in November 2010 to suppress the
wiretaps as evidence in his trial.
His lawyers argued then, as they do in their appeals briefs,
that investigators did not meet the requirements under Title
III, a federal statute that governs the use of wiretaps.
Rajaratnam's lawyers contend that when the FBI applied to a
federal judge to tap his cell phone in March 2008, the affidavit
did not provide the judge with all of the information required
for approval under the law.
One fact omitted was that a government informant, Roomy
Khan, had been convicted of wire fraud in the late 1990s after
providing Rajaratnam with inside information.
"The government argues that this Court must close its mind
to the truth and accept its pervasively misleading affidavit at
face value because it was not 'outright false'; it was just
filled with intentionally misleading 'omissions,'" lawyers at
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, who represent Rajaratnam, said
in papers filed in the appeal.
Federal prosecutors, in their brief to the appeals court,
noted that six judges approved the wiretaps of Rajaratnam
between March 2008 and November 2008.
"The issuing judges' findings were validated by the wiretap
investigation, which uncovered highly incriminating evidence of
wide-ranging insider trading schemes involving Rajaratnam and
others," the government brief said.
One of the other defendants, former Intel Corp
executive Rajiv Goel, is seeking a noncustodial punishment when
a judge sentences him on Sept. 12, according to court filings on
Friday. Goel, a onetime friend and business associate of
Rajaratnam, was among several people who testified against the
money manager at his trial.
Prosecutors said Goel "substantially aided" the prosecution
of Rajaratnam. Goel pleaded guilty to securities fraud and
conspiracy charges after he admitted telling his friend about
confidential Intel information in 2007 and 2008.
The cases are USA v Raj Rajaratnam, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals No. 11-4416 and USA v Rajaratnam in U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 09-01184.