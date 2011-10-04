UPDATE 1-Fund tycoon Rajaratnam fights for less prison time

* Rajaratnam disputes government's number on illicit gains
* Sentencing for insider trading set for Oct. 13
* Prosecutors, defense near agreement on forfeiture
(Adds judge's quote, background)
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 4 Convicted hedge fund tycoon Raj
Rajaratnam is fighting to the last minute to convince the judge
who will decide his fate next week to imprison him for far less
than the 19-1/2 to 24-1/2 years demanded by prosecutors.
At a hearing on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court,
Rajaratnam's lawyers disputed prosecutors' descriptions of the
Galleon Group founder as a "serial" offender deserving of one
of the longest sentences for Wall Street insider trading.
Prosecutors have called for a prison sentence of about 20
years or more for the central figure in what they describe as
the biggest probe of insider trading at hedge funds on record.
Defense lawyers suggest a much lower guidelines sentence of
between 6-1/2 years and 8 years, or less.
The main arguments revolved around sharp disagreement over
Rajaratnam's millions of dollars in illicit profits, or losses
avoided in pulling positions in stocks -- based on inside tips
-- that he knew would fall in value.
The issue is key to what punishment U.S. District Judge
Richard Holwell will impose on Rajaratnam. The hedge fund
manager is set to be sentenced on Oct. 13 under nonbinding
federal guidelines that take the "loss amount" into account and
can enhance or reduce a prison term.
Rajaratnam lawyer Terence Lynam argued that the guidelines
refer to "gains resulting from the offense" and said the "court
should isolate the gains from insider trading from other
factors in the market" -- one of the main differences between
the calculations by the two sides.
"We don't dispute that insider trading is a serious
offense," Lynam said as Rajaratnam sat in court looking
straight ahead. "But the sentencing range overstates the
seriousness of the offense here."
Prosecutors and defense lawyers are so far apart on the
issue that Holwell took the relatively unusual step of
scheduling a separate hearing.
At Rajaratnam's two-month-long trial, which ended in May
with a sweeping conviction on 14 criminal charges, the
government put the figure at $63.8 million in dozens of stocks,
including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Google Inc (GOOG.O)
and Intel Corp (INTC.O).
In court on Tuesday, a prosecutor said Rajaratnam's insider
trading gains could be as much as $72 million, but needed only
to be $50 million to qualify Rajaratnam for an enhanced
sentence under the guidelines.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Michaelson said government
calculations showed about $30 million was made on mergers and
acquisitions, $30 million from earnings announcements and $10
million in "loss avoidance" with the rest in other Galleon
trades.
Defense lawyers estimated the amount at about $36.3
million, but argued on Tuesday that the money manager should be
held responsible on personal gains of as little as $7.4
million. They said Rajaratnam's Galleon trades should not be
counted.
Galleon was wound down after Rajaratnam's October 2009
arrest and all its investors were made whole.
Michaelson told the judge the parties were "close to an
agreement" on the money Rajaratnam will forfeit, but he was not
specific about the amount.
Holwell said he would announce his ruling on the gains at
the sentencing proceeding.
Holwell is still due to rule before sentencing on a
government request to make documents about Rajaratnam's medical
record public. Rajaratnam argues in pre-sentencing papers that
he needs "life-sustaining medical care." The ailments are not
described. His lawyers say they should remain private.
Rajaratnam, 54, was convicted on evidence based largely on
FBI phone taps in a broad probe that ensnared dozens of
traders, lawyers and executives, most of whom pleaded guilty
and chose not to exercise their right to a trial.
His lawyers have asked the judge to allow him to remain
free on $100 million bail and under house arrest in his
Manhattan apartment while he appeals his conviction.
They cited Rajaratnam's health and his adherence to bail
conditions since his arrest as reasons why he should not report
to prison until the appeal process is completed.
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.
(Reporting by Grant McCool
Gary Hill)