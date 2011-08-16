UPDATE 2-Judge denies Rajaratnam's bid to toss conviction

* Judge upholds all 14 counts against Raj Rajaratnam
* Rajaratnam was convicted in May
* Sentencing set for Sept. 27
By Andrew Longstreth
NEW YORK, Aug 16 Galleon Group hedge fund founder
Raj Rajaratnam has lost a bid to have his conviction thrown out
after he was found guilty on insider trading charges in May.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Holwell on Tuesday denied
Rajaratnam's renewed attempt for a judgment of acquittal on his
conviction by a Manhattan federal jury on five counts of
conspiracy to commit securities fraud and nine counts of
securities fraud.
The one-time billionaire was at the center of the government's
biggest insider trading investigation in decades that has resulted
in charges against 50 individuals.
A spokeswoman for Rajaratnam's defense team had no comment on
the ruling.
Lawyers for Rajaratnam challenged the sufficiency of the
evidence presented at trial against him. For example, they argued
that prosecutors had not provided enough proof that Rajaratnam
conspired to trade on the basis of inside tips he received from
Rajat Gupta, who was a member of the board of directors of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).
At trial, the government presented evidence that Gupta tipped
Rajaratnam about Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) agreement to
invest $5 billion in Goldman during the financial crisis and the
investment bank's intention to announce losses for the third
quarter of 2008.
Holwell ruled that "the jury had evidence several times over
to find Rajaratnam guilty beyond a reasonable doubt" on that
count.
In a 48-page opinion, Holwell detailed reasons that the other
counts should not be thrown out.
Holwell is expected to sentence Rajaratnam on Sept. 27.
Federal prosecutors accused Rajaratnam of trading on inside
information from corporate executives, traders, and others,
resulting in $63.8 million of illegal profit.
In a court filing last week, prosecutors asked for a sentence
of between roughly 19-1/2 and 24-1/2 years, calling Rajaratnam
"arguably the most egregious violator" of insider trading laws
ever to be caught.
Lawyers for Rajaratnam argued for a sentence "substantially
below" what the U.S. guidelines recommend, citing his failing
health and his public works.
Holwell is not obligated to follow the guidelines when he
delivers his sentence.
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, case No. 09-01184.
(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Gary Hill, Matthew
Lewis, Phil Berlowitz)