UPDATE 1-Galp Q2 profit soars 81 pct, refining margin up

LISBON, July 27 Portuguese fuel and oil company
Galp Energia on Friday posted a sharper-than-expected
81 percent increase in adjusted second-quarter net profit as its
oil output rose and refining margins improved.
Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect
changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 129 million
euros ($159 million).
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21 percent to 281 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast, on average, an adjusted
net profit of 108 million euros and EBITDA of 273 million euros.
The company had earlier announced that its oil production
rose by 18 percent in the quarter, mainly driven by new
production in Brazil's prolific offshore subsalt belt, and it
refined 3 percent more crude than a year ago.
Its refining margin in the quarter rose to $2.5 per barrel
in the second quarter, up from $0.6 per barrel a year earlier as
benchmark margins also improved, Galp said.
The company expects production to hold steady next quarter
at 26,000 barrels of oil per day, with a rise of production in
Brazil's Angra dos Reis exploration offset by falling production
in Angola.
It said crude processing should increase slightly in the
third quarter when compared with the previous period, when it
reached 21,456 oil barrels.
"Sales to direct clients should increase, benefiting from
the seasonality in the third quarter of the year, although still
negatively impacted by the adverse Iberian economic environment,
given the programmes of austerity measures in place."
Galp stocks were up 0.9 percent, outperforming the broader
Lisbon market which was up 0.26 percent.