版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 05:14 BJT

Massachusetts subpoenas Morgan Stanley for Facebook

NEW YORK May 22 Massachusetts Secretary of Commonwealth William Galvin has issued a subpoena to Morgan Stanley over an analyst's discussions with investors on Facebook.

"The Securities Division has put out a subpoena to Morgan Stanley in connection with the analyst's discussion with certain institutional investors about the revenue prospects for Facebook," a spokesman for Galvin's office said.

A Morgan Stanley spokeswoman did not immediately return an e-mail requesting comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐