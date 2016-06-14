Swiss money manager GAM sees 50 pct drop in H1 pre-tax profit

ZURICH, June 14 Swiss money manager GAM Holding
on Tuesday warned it expects a roughly 50 percent
year-on-year fall in first-half underlying profit before tax,
mainly due to a drop-off in performance fees.
Zurich-based GAM posted underlying profit before tax of
101.5 million Swiss francs ($105.3 million) for the first six
months of 2015.
Underlying profit after tax for the first half is also
expected to fall by around half compared to the year-ago period,
the company said.
Performance fees for the first half of the year are expected
to fall to around 1 million francs from 44.1 million francs for
the same period in 2015.
"Net management fees and commissions are also expected to
decline, mainly driven by lower average assets under management
and a slight reduction in the average management fee margin,"
the company said in a statement.
"These effects will be partially offset by a reduction in
personnel expenses and ongoing cost control."
GAM will report half-year results on Aug. 3.
Shares in GAM are down 31.4 percent in 2016.
($1 = 0.9638 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Sunil Nair)