Activist investor Bohli exits stake in GAM Holding

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 29
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, June 28 Swiss activist investor Rudolf Bohli said on Wednesday he had sold his remaining 3 percent stake in GAM Holding after an unsuccessful bid this year to oust the wealth manager's chief executive and adopt more aggressive cost cutting.
GAM declined to comment. A bookrunner had said on Tuesday an institutional investor had offered 4.73 million shares in GAM at 13.15 Swiss francs, for an implied value of about 62 million Swiss francs ($64.6 million).
"We've earned well with our investment, especially considering the time horizon. We weren't going to be invested forever," Bohli told Reuters, adding his hedge fund RBR Capital had previously reduced what had been a 4.5 percent stake in GAM via the stock exchange. "It was a good return," he said.
($1 = 0.9597 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Shields)
ZURICH, June 29 Logitech has proposed raising its dividend by 10 percent to 0.62 Swiss francs per share, the computer peripherals and mobile speaker maker said on Thursday, after it reported its highest level of operating cash flow in seven years.
* 97 pct of Rio shareholders back coal assets sale to Yancoal