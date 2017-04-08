GAM CEO Friedman criticises activist investor's proposals

ZURICH, April 8 Cost-cutting proposals from
activist investor Rudolf Bohli could endanger Swiss asset
manager GAM Holding's future, Chief Executive Alexander
Friedman said in an interview published on Saturday.
Bohli is not interested in a sustainable turnaround of the
business, Friedman told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"Bohli with his hedge fund is only interested in a short
term increase in the share price," said Friedman. "He is not
interested in facts and a sustainable turnaround, he follows his
own agenda."
GAM's management last week urged shareholders to reject
proposals from Bohli's hedge fund investor RBR Capital Investors
amid pressure from the group to cut costs and change chief
executive.
RBR wants GAM, which is due to hold its annual general
meeting on April 27, to cut 353 back office jobs to help lower
costs by 100 million Swiss francs ($99.13 million) annually and
to fire Friedman.
GAM was already planning to save another 30 million francs
by 2019, Friedman said, while the business is doing better this
year in terms of performance fees and money inflows from
customers.
"Bohli's 100 million francs is a figure plucked from the
air," Friedman said. "The demand shows a lack of understanding,
and the implementation would endanger the continued existence of
the company."
RBR Capital Investors was not available for immediate
comment.
($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs)
