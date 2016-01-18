GAM Holding CEO eyes deal-led growth in Asia, United States

UPDATE 1-GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head
LONDON, Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.
LONDON Jan 18 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG is looking at potential deals in the United States and Asia, and in strategies including credit, global equities and systematic trading, its chief executive said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the LSE SU Alternative Investments Summit in London, Alexander Friedman said the firm was open to buying in skills the firm did not have, trading teams that had an "exceptional" performance track record, or entering financially attractive, long-term partnerships.
"We continue to focus on a number of areas, both strategy and geography, to balance our business; one is in the systematic space, one is in the credit space, one is more oriented to global equities," Friedman said.
While strong in Europe and Britain, he said the firm would like to "increase the penetration" in Asia and the United States.
"We're looking very hard at some opportunities; we have a very high bar, but if anything the last year has brought prices down ... so we think the opportunity set is actually pretty attractive." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)
ZURICH, Jan 19 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,335 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.