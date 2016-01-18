GAM Holding CEO eyes deal-led growth in Asia, United States

LONDON Jan 18 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding AG is looking at potential deals in the United States and Asia, and in strategies including credit, global equities and systematic trading, its chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the LSE SU Alternative Investments Summit in London, Alexander Friedman said the firm was open to buying in skills the firm did not have, trading teams that had an "exceptional" performance track record, or entering financially attractive, long-term partnerships.

"We continue to focus on a number of areas, both strategy and geography, to balance our business; one is in the systematic space, one is in the credit space, one is more oriented to global equities," Friedman said.

While strong in Europe and Britain, he said the firm would like to "increase the penetration" in Asia and the United States.

"We're looking very hard at some opportunities; we have a very high bar, but if anything the last year has brought prices down ... so we think the opportunity set is actually pretty attractive."