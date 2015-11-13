版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 13日 星期五 19:40 BJT

MOVES-GAM appoints Mark Willmott head of UK institutional business

Nov 13 Investment manager GAM hired Mark Willmott to head its UK institutional business.

Willmott, based in London, joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he was director of institutional business. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐