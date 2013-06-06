U.S. congressman seeks to legalize online gambling nationwide

LOS ANGELES, June 6 A Republican U.S.
congressman on Thursday introduced legislation to allow online
gambling on a federal level, which he says will give consumers
more uniformity than legalizing it on a state-by-state basis.
The move by Representative Peter King of New York follows
industry lobbying for federal legislation to provide a larger,
more liquid market across state lines, attracting more gamblers.
U.S. casinos operators like MGM Resorts International
and Caesars Entertainment Corp plan to launch
Internet operations in states like New Jersey, which recently
passed online gambling legislation.
"A common federal standard will ensure strong protections for
consumers, protect against problem and underage gambling, and
make it easier for businesses, players, lawmakers, and
regulators to navigate and freely participate," said King in a
statement.
Online gambling is pegged to generate $10 billion in added
revenues by 2017 if allowed by federal statute, according to the
American Gaming Association. About $4 billion is now being spent
for illegal sites, the AGA said.
Previous bills in Congress have failed. King's bill, as
currently contemplated, would allow individual states to opt out
of federal online poker requirements.