Game seeks buyer to avoid administration -report

LONDON, March 11 Struggling British video
games retailer Game has put itself up for sale, as it
tries to raise cash to pay a quarterly rent bill due in a
fortnight, the Sunday Times reported.
The paper said Rothschild had been appointed to find a
buyer. It added failure to pay the landlords could push Game
into administration, and said Deloitte had been lined up to
handle any insolvency process.
Citing sources, the Sunday Times reported that selling in
such a short timeframe "could be a problem". It, however, said
the group's Spanish division is thought to have attracted the
interest of U.S. rival GameStop Corp.
Game Group, which trades from some 1,270 stores in nine
European markets and Australia, was not immediately available
for comment.
The group, which is facing intense competition from internet
players and supermarkets, had last month boosted its chances of
survival when it agreed revised lending terms with its bankers.