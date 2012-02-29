UPDATE 1-Game tells punters shop elsewhere for Mass Effect 3

* Says can't fulfill orders for Mass Effect 3
* Says has issue with supplier Electronic Arts
* Shares fall 16 pct
LONDON, Feb 29 Struggling British video
games retailer Game told its customers to shop elsewhere
for the eagerly awaited Mass Effect 3 game, due for release
March 9, after a dispute with supplier Electronic Arts
left it unable to fulfill orders.
Shares in loss-making Game fell 16 percent on Wednesday
after it said it had "a supply issue" with regards to Mass
Effect 3, a role-playing game which plunges gamesters into a
galactic war to take Earth back from a nearly unstoppable foe.
The firm, which trades from over 1,270 stores in nine
European markets and Australia, said sorry to its customers and
directed them to EA's website for information on how to get hold
of the title.
"We appreciate that this is disappointing for our customers,
and we apologise sincerely for the inconvenience that this will
cause," it said.
Game said customers who had pre-ordered or placed deposits
would receive refunds as well as 5 pounds ($7.9) of loyalty card
reward points.
Earlier this month Game boosted its chances of survival when
it agreed revised lending terms with its bankers, led by
state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland.
It has been talking to all its suppliers, seeking their
support to keep it in business. The firm is facing intense
competition from internet players and supermarkets, who often
sell new blockbuster titles as loss leaders.
Game has been closing stores and moving into digital gaming,
aiming to avoid the fate of other struggling specialist
retailers, such as music group HMV.
EA was not immediately available for comment.
Shares in Game, which prior to Wednesday's update had lost
90 percent of their value over the last year, were down 0.93
pence at 4.895 pence at 1422 GMT, valuing the business at 17.1
million pounds.