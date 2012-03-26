UK retailer Game enters administration

LONDON, March 26 Struggling British video games
retailer Game said on Monday it has entered
administration, becoming the latest household name to fall by
the wayside in the consumer downturn.
The firm, which employs 10,000 staff in 1,270 stores in nine
European countries and Australia, said it has appointed PwC as
its administrator after failing to find a buyer for the
business.
"This decision is taken after careful consideration and
ceaseless interrogation of every possible alternative," Game
said.
Game has about 600 stores in the UK, employing about 6,000.
Last Wednesday, Game filed a notice to appoint an
administrator, hours after it declared its shares worthless and
suspended their trading.
On the same day, a source familiar with the situation said
Game's lenders, led by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland
, rejected an offer from private investment firm OpCapita
to buy the retailer's debt and pay suppliers even though it had
the support of suppliers for the plan.
Analysts also believe U.S. rival Gamestop could be
interested in some of Game's stores.