BRIEF-Gameloft and Disney Interactive launch "Cars: fast as lightning" game

Oct 9 Gameloft SE :

* Launches together with Disney Interactive new game "Cars : fast as lightning", inspired by Disney-Pixar "Cars" franchise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
