CORRECTED-Games-North Korea to participate at Incheon Asian Games

SEOUL May 23 North Korea announced on Friday it will take part in the Asian Games in Incheon this year, despite political and military tensions between the rivals that this week led to an exchange of artillery fire.

The North's official KCNA news agency said the country's Olympic Committee has decided to send a team to the Games, to be held between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 in the South Korean port city.

Earlier in the year, the North said its men's and women's soccer teams will be playing in the Games but did not elaborate whether its athletes would compete in other events.

The North's Olympic Committee has officially informed the Asian Olympic Council of the decision and will soon make applications to the council and the Incheon Games' organising committee, KCNA said.

The two Koreas are technically at war under a truce that ended the 1950-53 Korean war. The two sides continued an exchange of fiery rhetoric on Monday, a day after an exchange of artillery fire near a disputed maritime border..

North Korea this year fired a series of missiles including the mid-range Rodong and is believed to be preparing its fourth nuclear test defying international pressure.

North Korea participated at every event in the 2002 Asian Games held in Busan, South Korea's second biggest city in the South, sending a team of almost 200 athletes and 100 cheerleaders.

Forty five countries, including the North, are expected to compete at 36 events in Incheon. (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Jack Kim/Patrick Johnston)