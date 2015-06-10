FACTBOX-Games-Facts about the inaugural European Games in Baku

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
BAKU, June 10 Azerbaijan's capital Baku is set to stage the inaugural European Games, the continent's first major multi-sports event. Here are some facts:
Dates: June 12-28
Number of athletes: 6,000
Number of sports: 20
Breakdown of sports: 16 Olympic sports, four non-Olympic sports
Sports offering qualification for 2016 Olympics: archery, athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling
Number of venues/competition locations: 18
Number of purpose-built venues: 5
Number of temporary venues: 6
Number of medal events: 253
Number of participating Olympic Committees: 50
Torch relay: Start April 26-End June 12
Overall Games budget: not available
Next host: Netherlands 2019 (Compiled by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.