European-Benson wins Britain's first gold, secures Rio berth

BAKU, June 14 Gordon Benson overcame sweltering heat to win Great Britain's first European Games gold medal and secured a third qualification berth for the 2016 Rio Olympics after victory in the men's triathlon on Sunday.

Temperatures crossed 30 degrees Celsius but, after a tight swim and cycle, Benson eased ahead during the run and had time to canter across the finish at Baku's Bilgah Beach holding a Union Jack flag in a time of one hour, 48 minutes, 31 seconds.

Portugal's Joao Silva finished strongly and looked to be gaining on Benson but eventually finished 11 seconds adrift to win silver while home favourite Rostyslav Pevtsov claimed bronze.

Brothers Alistair, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist and 2009 and 2011 World Champion, and Jonathan Brownlee, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and world Champion, will also compete in the triathlon at the Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)