European- Hot-shot Zublasing adds golden touch to silver lining

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
BAKU, June 19 Italy's Petra Zublasing will enjoy bragging rights over partner Niccolo Campriani for some time after winning the women's 50m rifle 3 positions gold, setting a world record in the process, at the European Games on Friday.
Three days after Campriani claimed silver in the 10m air rifle, world number two Zublasing blitzed to the title with a haul of 464.7 points, 1.4 ahead of the previous world best set by China's Jing Chang last month.
"In last year's mixed event competition, when we weren't together in the same team, he won and I lost," Zublasing, 25, said.
"But I slept well at night, while he couldn't fall asleep.
"Me and Niccolo have very different characters. I'm more aggressive, he's more defensive. That's why we're good together as a couple, because we complement each other."
Zublasing said she would now look ahead to next year's Olympics full of confidence.
"This gold medal just gives me a lot of confidence because lately I've changed and tried a lot of different materials: the rifle itself, the shoes, small details - everything with the Olympics in my mind." (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.