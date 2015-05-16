Games-Netherlands to host second European Games in 2019

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
BERLIN May 16 Netherlands, the only bidder, will host the European Games in 2019, the European Olympic Committees said on Saturday.
"The Dutch have put together a very exciting proposition for the 2019 European Games which fits perfectly with the EOC's strategic approach and prioritises flexibility, sustainability, and world-class quality," said EOC President Patrick Hickey in a statement.
Azerbaijan will stage the inaugural multi-sports event next month with 11 sports offering direct or indirect qualifying for next year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
But swimming and athletics, both major attractions, will be represented with second tier athletes and competitions.
The European Games could also see competition from the European sports championships in 2018, another multi-sports event.
The European sports championships will combine the continental competitions for rowing, triathlon, swimming, athletics and cycling into a 12-day event split between Scotland and Berlin. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.