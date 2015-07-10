GAMES-Clerical error costs Canada shot at badminton gold

TORONTO, July 10 The Pan American Games got off to rocky start for Canada when badminton gold medal contenders Adrian Liu and Derrick Ng were disqualified due to a clerical error on Friday.

Liu and Ng, men's doubles Pan Am championship winners the past three years, were forced out of the Games, which opened on Friday, after they were registered for two far-flung competitions being held at the same time, which is against Badminton World Federation regulations.

"They were inadvertently entered in two competitions," Canadian Olympic Committee spokeswoman Sylvie Bigras told Reuters. "From what I understand it is an unfortunate administrative error by both parties.

"It is a shared responsibility the athletes actually entered themselves but Badminton Canada didn't see it and when they appealed it was too late."

The Pan Am Games badminton competition begins on Saturday but Liu and Ng were also wrongly entered in the Taipei Open, which runs July 14-19, rather than the Taipei Grand Prix, which is scheduled for Oct. 13-18.

Badminton Canada appealed the ruling but were rejected.

"This is our most important tournament during the Olympic qualification year," Ng told the CBC. "Not only were we completely devastated, we were pretty much speechless and almost couldn't grasp what was happening at that time." (Editing by Gene Cherry)