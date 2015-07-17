Games-Four Latin American athletes exit Pan Ams for doping

TORONTO, July 17 Four Latin American athletes have been kicked out of the Pan American Games for doping violations, the Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) said on Friday.

Mexican weightlifter Cinthya Vanessa Dominguez Lara and baseball players Nelson Gomez (Puerto Rico), Mario Mercedes Castillo (Dominican Republic) and Javier Jesus Ortiz Angulo (Colombia) all failed doping tests, PASO officials said.

PASO, which represents 41 National Olympic Committees, said any sanctions for the four athletes will be determined by the international federations for their respective sports.

The organization also said it could not yet comment on Peruvian swimmer Mauricio Fiol, who said earlier this week that he was kicked out of the Pan Am Games for doping.

Once an athlete fails a doping test, their National Olympic Committee is informed immediately and they have 48 hours to present any evidence to defend themselves and ask for a 'B' sample to be opened.

"We will only comment on those cases where we have the final evidence, where the athlete has had the opportunity to clearly present his case, if he has a case," PASO Vice President Ivar Sisniega told a news conference.

"And only then does the PASO executive board make a decision on the suspension from the Games." (Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)