Games-Argentina snatch back Pan-Am hockey title from Canada

GUADALAJARA, Mexico Oct 29 Argentina fought back from a goal down to beat Canada 3-1, snatch back the Pan-American men's hockey title and qualify for the 2012 Olympic Games in London on Saturday.

It was Argentina's eighth Pan-Am gold medal in 12 tournaments at the quadrennial Games since winning the first in Winnipeg in 1967.

It was also the 10th consecutive final played by the two regional rivals since 1975 with Argentina victorious for the sixth time to take back the title Canada won at Rio de Janeiro four years ago.

The victory went some way towards compensating for the shock 4-2 defeat for the Argentine women's team, the world champion Las Leonas' (lionesses), by the United States in Friday's final which put their Olympic place in danger.

The Argentine men played the ball around with confidence and had Canada pinned in their half for most of the opening 25 minutes but the Canadian defence withstood enormous pressure surviving a string of short corners.

At the first short corner for Canada 10 minutes before halftime defender Scott Tupper hit high into the net to put his team ahead against the run of play with his ninth goal of the tournament.

"That goal stunned us a bit because Canada always play like that (on the counter-attack) and put one in, but we were calm and with a lot of confidence and knew we could turn it round," Argentina's Matias Paredes told reporters.

It was only the third goal conceded by Argentina in five matches but they equalised then went ahead with two shorts corners within four minutes of each other early in the second half. Ignacio Bergner scoring from the first and Pedro Ibarra the second.

Argentina rounded off the victory with a brilliant field goal, Lucas Vila dribbling into the circle from the right and hitting a low back-stick shot past Canada's excellent goalkeeper Antoni Kindler.

Canada's veteran midfielder Rob Short, saying goodbye after a fifth and last Pan-Am Games, was unhappy with Canada's game in the final, telling Reuters: "It's a disappointing result but I'm also disappointed with the way we performed.

OLYMPIC HOPES

"We didn't play well today. I don't know if it's inexperience but we looked nervous... Canada held on to their sticks too tight, the moment was too big for us," the Netherlands-based 39-year-old said.

"I think we're a team that can make the Olympics still. It's going to be a tough road...but maybe we just have to grow from this."

Las Leonas, who had won the women's gold medal at every Games since the tournament was first played at Indianapolis in 1987, could avoid having to play an Olympic qualifying tournament, Argentine Hockey Confederation president Sergio Marcellini told Reuters.

"As things stand, we are due to go to a qualifier but there is an issue with South Africa," Marcellini said.

"The South African Olympic Committee does not consider the African qualifier of sufficient standard to send their team to the Olympic Games and so told them they had to finish first or second in the Champions' Challenge and they didn't, so they've said they aren't going (to London 2012).

"It will be confirmed this week (but) it's practically a fact South Africa won't go and Argentina would take that place as top of the ranking of non-qualified teams...but if that doesn't happen we have to go to a qualifier."

The bronze medals in both tournaments went to Chile.

