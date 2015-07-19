Games-U.S. eventing team wins Pan Am gold; earns Rio berth

TORONTO, July 19 The United States have qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in equestrian eventing team after their Pan American Games team won the gold medal in the event on Sunday.

The team was composed of Phillip Dutton, Lauren Kieffer, Marilyn Little and Boyd Martin.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering the winning country a berth in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue)