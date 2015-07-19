Games-U.S. eventing team wins Pan Am gold; earns Rio berth

UPDATE 2-China's Alibaba becomes major sponsor of Olympics
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
TORONTO, July 19 The United States have qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics in equestrian eventing team after their Pan American Games team won the gold medal in the event on Sunday.
The team was composed of Phillip Dutton, Lauren Kieffer, Marilyn Little and Boyd Martin.
The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games offering the winning country a berth in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba has become a major sponsor of the Olympics after signing a deal with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that runs until 2028, the two parties said on Thursday