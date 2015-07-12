Games-U.S. win team dressage at Pan Am Games, earn Rio berth

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
TORONTO, July 12 The United States' dressage team won gold in the team event at the Pan American Games on Sunday to earn an automatic qualifying spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The American team of Sabine Schut-Kery, Kimberly Herslow, Laura Graves and Steffen Peters combined for a total score of 460.506 to punch their Rio ticket.
Canada (454.938) won silver and Brazil took bronze (414.895).
Team dressage is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue, editing by Gene Cherry)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.