Games-Peru's Boza Dibos wins trap shooting gold, earns Rio berth

TORONTO, July 14 Peru's Francisco Boza Dibos and Argentina's Fernando Borello finished first and second in men's trap shooting at the Pan American Games on Tuesday to earn automatic qualifying spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Boza Dibos, a seven-time Olympian who won the silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, hit 11 of his 15 targets while Borello missed his last three targets and settled for 10 of 15.

The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue)