Games-Peru's Boza Dibos wins trap shooting gold, earns Rio berth

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
TORONTO, July 14 Peru's Francisco Boza Dibos and Argentina's Fernando Borello finished first and second in men's trap shooting at the Pan American Games on Tuesday to earn automatic qualifying spots for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Boza Dibos, a seven-time Olympian who won the silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, hit 11 of his 15 targets while Borello missed his last three targets and settled for 10 of 15.
The event is among a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games that offer athletes a chance to secure a spot in the Rio Olympics, which are scheduled for Aug. 5-21 next year. (Reporting by Frank Pingue)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.