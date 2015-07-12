Games-Brazil's Wu claims Pan Am shooting gold, Olympic berth

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
July 12 Brazil's Felipe Almeida Wu took gold in the men's 10 metre air pistol at the Pan American Games on Sunday, clinching an automatic qualifying spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Wu, silver medallist in the air rifle at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics, finished with a total score of 201.8 to edge out American Jay Shi, who took silver with 199.0.
Ecuador's Mario Vinueza Delgado grabbed bronze to complete the podium.
The men's air pistol is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games which offer athletes a chance to secure spots in next year's Rio Olympics. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ed Osmond)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.