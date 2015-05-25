FACTBOX-Games-Profile of the Southeast Asian Games

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
SINGAPORE May 25 Factbox on the Southeast Asian Games, to be held in Singapore from June 5-16.
- - -
* The Southeast Asian Games, commonly known as the SEA Games, is a biennial multi-sports event involving competitors from 11 countries.
* It was first held in 1959, as the Southeast Asian Peninsula Games, and featured six participating countries: Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
* Cambodia joined the second edition, held in 1961.
* In 1977, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines joined and the event's name was changed to the Southeast Asian Games.
* East Timor was admitted in 2003. East Timor and Cambodia are the only competing countries not to have hosted the event.
* Thailand is the most successful nation, winning a combined total of 1,994 gold medals over the 27 completed editions of the Games. Indonesia is second, followed by Malaysia.
* Singaporean swimmer Joscelin Yeo is the most successful individual at the SEA Games, winning a grand total of 40 gold medals at eight appearances between 1991 and 2003.
* While there are a number of core Olympic sports that have been contested at almost every edition, there are also a handful of non-Olympic sports that are popular in the region, including sepak takraw, pencak silat and dragon boat racing.
* Each host-nation is also allowed to choose their own programme, allowing them to choose sports in which they excel to boost their medal counts.
* Singapore is hosting the SEA Games for the second time. The previous occasions was 1973.
* Most of the events will be held at the $1 billion Singapore Sports Hub, which opened in 2014 and features a 55,000-seat stadium with a retractable roof.
* There will be 36 sports, offering a total of 402 gold medals. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)
