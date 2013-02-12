版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Spain's Gamesa estimates 2012 net loss of 640 mln euros

Feb 12 Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa said on Tuesday it made an estimated loss of 640 million euros ($861.73 million)in 2012.

Its wind turbine sales were 2,119 megawatts in 2012, just slightly above its target of 2,000 megawatts.
