Spain's Gamesa buys half of Adwen from Areva for 60 mln euros

MADRID, Sept 15 Spain's Gamesa said on
Thursday it has acquired 50 percent of offshore wind turbine
Adwen from Areva for 60 million euros ($67.5 million)
after a merger between the Spanish wind-farm manufacturer and
Siemens.
When Siemens and Gamesa agreed their merger in June, they
specified that Areva had three months to decide whether it
wanted to buy out Gamesa's 50 percent Adwen stake, or sell it to
them.
In the mean time Generale Electric made an offer for some of
Adwen's assets, but Areva rejected that advance last month.
Adwen has contracts to build 1,500 megawatts of offshore
wind power generating capacity on the French coast for utilities
Engie and Iberdrola. These were awarded at above-market prices,
but come with obligations to build factories and create jobs in
France.
($1 = 0.8896 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Matthias Blamont)