Siemens hires Goldman Sachs for possible Gamesa deal - sources

FRANKFURT/MADRID Jan 29 German engineering
group Siemens has hired Goldman Sachs to
advise it on a possible deal to buy Spanish wind farm
manufacturer and operator Gamesa, two people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
One of the people said it was still unclear what the
structure of such a deal could be.
Siemens declined to comment on the matter.
Shares in Gamesa earlier jumped more than 20 percent after a
media report that Siemens may be interested in making a takeover
offer.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andres Gonzalez; Additional
reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)