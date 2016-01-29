Siemens hires Goldman Sachs for possible Gamesa deal - sources

FRANKFURT/MADRID Jan 29 German engineering group Siemens has hired Goldman Sachs to advise it on a possible deal to buy Spanish wind farm manufacturer and operator Gamesa, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

One of the people said it was still unclear what the structure of such a deal could be.

Siemens declined to comment on the matter.

Shares in Gamesa earlier jumped more than 20 percent after a media report that Siemens may be interested in making a takeover offer. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Andres Gonzalez; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)