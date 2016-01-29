Gamesa, Siemens wind power tie up "roughly" merger of equals -source

MADRID Jan 29 The potential tie-up between
Spanish energy firm Gamesa and Siemens's
wind business would involve the German engineering group owning
just over half, a source directly involved in the talks said.
"It is roughly a merger of equals. Pending the final
valuations, Siemens would have slightly more than 50 percent
while Gamesa's shareholders would retain the rest," the source
said on Friday on condition of anonymity.
The source added that the corporate headquarters of the
combined entity would be located in Spain.
